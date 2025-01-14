HMC Pioneers Total Ankle Replacement Surgery In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Orthopaedic Surgery Department at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has successfully introduced total ankle replacement surgery for the first time in Qatar.

Last December, total ankle replacement was performed on three Qatari patients.

Dr Mohammad al-Ateeq, senior consultant and head of orthopaedic surgery and director of the Bone and Joint Centre at HMC, highlighted that the centre is one of the first specialised facilities in the Middle East to perform this advanced procedure. This achievement has been made possible through the adoption of cutting-edge surgical and technologies and the continuous development of medical expertise, to enhance patient outcomes, improve the quality of care and facilitate faster recovery.

Total ankle replacement surgery involves replacing a damaged joint with a prosthetic one. This procedure is an innovative option for patients with severe joint damage who wish to maintain normal ankle movement. The surgery preserves ankle mobility, enabling patients to move the joint naturally, while also alleviating pain associated with damage or infections.

Dr Mohammad Majid Mukhaimar, senior consultant in orthopaedic surgery at HMC, stated that ankle replacement surgery significantly improves patients' quality of life. The flexibility of the prosthetic joint allows patients to resume daily activities with ease.“This surgery is ideal for individuals who wish to maintain flexibility of movement and have low to moderate physical activity requirements,” he explained.

Dr Mukhaimar added that ankle replacement surgery involves removing the damaged parts of the joint and replacing them with prosthetic components made of titanium and hard plastic. These materials provide improved flexibility and reduce the risk of infections in the surrounding joints. Recovery typically takes 6-12 months and includes physiotherapy to enhance mobility.

Dr Jassim al-Saii, associate consultant in orthopaedic surgery at HMC, explained that ankle fusion surgery was once considered the only solution for joint friction. This procedure involves fusing the joint bones using nails or metal plates after removing the damaged cartilage to alleviate pain caused by friction.

However, this surgery results in permanent loss of joint mobility and is typically reserved for cases where the joint is severely deformed or unstable. Additionally, it increases pressure on surrounding joints, which may lead to future joint infections.

