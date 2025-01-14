Cristiano Ronaldo Extends His Contract With Al-Nasr Until 2026
Date
1/14/2025 3:11:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the
Ballon d'Or, will extend his contract with Saudi Arabian football
club Al-Nassr, Azernews reports.
According to the source, the new agreement will be valid until
June 2026. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr expires in June
2025.
At 39 years old, ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since
2023. During this season, the Portuguese forward has played 20
matches for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 3 assists.
Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Champions League, a
European champion, a Nations League winner, and the top scorer in
the history of national teams, European championships, Champions
League, and World Club Championships. He was the first player to
reach 900 goals in official matches. Ronaldo has won the Ballon
d'Or five times, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest
footballers in history.
In addition to his remarkable achievements on the field,
Ronaldo's influence off the pitch continues to grow. With his
massive global following, he remains one of the most marketable
athletes in the world. His commitment to the sport and his ability
to perform at the highest level even at an advanced age is
inspiring to fans and young athletes worldwide.
MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109090329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.