Russian Forces Positioned Close To Kupiansk, Fighting Ongoing In Dvorichna Syniehubov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Active combat operations are taking place in the village of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district, with enemy infantry attempting to advance and establish positions.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, during a press briefing on January 14, as per a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy were present in the settlement, and active combat operations are underway in the area,” Syniehubov stated.

He added that attempts by the Russian forces to infiltrate in small groups to regroup and strengthen their positions are observed daily.

Syniehubov confirmed that civilians remain in Dvorichna.

Regarding Kupiansk, the regional administration chief noted that the Russian troops are positioned 2-3 kilometers away from the town.

As previously reported, Dvorichna community was occupied at the onset of the Russian invasion. Dvorichna and other settlements on the right bank of the Oskil River were liberated on September 12, 2022, during a counteroffensive, while villages on the left bank remain under occupation. Dvorichna continues to suffer shelling by the Russian forces, leaving its infrastructure destroyed and homes damaged.

As of November 2024, local authorities estimated that 80-90 people remained in the village (down from 3,500 before the invasion).

On the evening of January 9, the Deep State project reported that“prolonged fighting” was ongoing in the Dvorichna area. The Russian forces“maintain a foothold” there, with infantry constantly trying to take cover among houses to survive drone attacks by the Defense Forces. On January 10, analysts reported“practical advances of the enemy in certain areas of Dvorichna's gray zone,” followed by their subsequent destruction. However, attempts to consolidate positions persist. Simultaneously, the Russian forces are pushing towards the nearby settlement of Zapadne.