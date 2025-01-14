Next UDCG Meeting To Be Held Week Before Munich Security Conference Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) agreed on January 9 in Ramstein to meet next in Brussels, one week before the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 14 to 16, 2025.

This was announced by German Defense Boris Pistorius during a briefing, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We agreed on Thursday morning in Ramstein with Austin (U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – ed.) and the group of five (the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Germany – ed.) that the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place, as usual, one week before the Munich Security Conference in Brussels, when NATO defense ministers gather there,” he said.

Pistorius noted that it is customary for the UDCG to meet once in Ramstein and then in Brussels. According to the minister, the upcoming meeting will be "the UDCG as we know it."

“What happens after that is unclear; it will depend on the new administration in Washington. We'll see,” added the German defense minister.

'sontoin

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 9, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the U.S. military base in Ramstein, Germany. The event was chaired by the U.S., with military leadership from around fifty countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General, and other leaders in attendance.