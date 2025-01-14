Israel Must Accept 'Time-Bound, Conditions-Based' Path To Palestinian State: Blinken

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Israel must accept a pathway to a Palestinian state, under conditions, as part of a long-term deal on the Gaza war.

"Israel will have to accept reuniting Gaza and the West under the leadership of a reformed PA," Blinken said referring to the Palestinian Authority, and "must embrace a time-bound, conditions-based path toward forming an independent Palestinian state."