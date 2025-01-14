Environment Ministry Removes Unauthorized Camps North Of Al Jassasiya Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change, through the Protection and Wildlife Department, has removed several unauthorized camps north of Al Jassasiya Beach for operating without the necessary permits and for being rented out to others.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that its inspection campaigns will continue throughout the camping season to identify any violations of the approved conditions and regulations.

It called on the public to adhere to the laws and regulations governing camping, in order to preserve the environment and ensure the effective implementation of the regulations.



MoECC raises awareness of environmental issues MoECC participates in environmental workshop in Kuwait

Read Also