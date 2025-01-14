MCT Reports 16% Decrease In Mortgage Lock Volume Amid Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Capital Trading, (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced today a 16.7% decrease in mortgage lock volume compared to the previous month. professionals and enthusiasts are encouraged to download the complete report to gain comprehensive insights into the evolving market dynamics.







Image caption: Lock Volume for December by Transaction Type.

December's mortgage activity saw a slight uptick in refinance production. However, this increase was not enough to significantly impact overall production levels. The majority of December's mortgage activity stemmed from purchase volume, reflecting a consistent trend in the current housing market.

“The Fed is expected to hold rates steady for longer as we continue to see a strong jobs market coupled with lowering inflation,” stated Andrew Rhodes, Senior Director and Head of Trading at MCT.“As we move into 2025, nonfarm payroll and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will continue to be critical data points providing insight into any potential rate cuts. However, the more immediate focus is on the incoming administration policy changes and their effect on the market.”

The market is currently pricing in an expectation of higher mortgage rates for a longer period, influenced by stronger-than-expected nonfarm payroll numbers and the conservative nature of the Federal Reserve's dot plot projections.

MCT's latest report offers an in-depth analysis of these factors, providing valuable insights to lenders, investors, and industry stakeholders as they navigate the shifting mortgage landscape.

MCT's Lock Volume Indices present a snapshot of rate lock volume activity in the residential mortgage industry broken out by lock type (purchase, rate/term refinance, and cash out refinance) across a broad diversity of lenders (e.g., sizes, products/services offered, business models) from MCT's national footprint.

Report:

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

For more information, visit or call (619) 543-5111.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ian Miller

Chief Marketing Officer

Mortgage Capital Trading

619-618-7855

...

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE LINK for media: wp-content/uploads/2025/01/mct-lock-volume-indices-39.png

Image caption: Lock Volume for December by Transaction Type.

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.