The Adventure Racing World Series Partners With Ursuits Drysuits

Ursuit are ARWS Drysuit partners for 2025

Ursuit are ARWS Drysuit partners

ARWS branded drysuits are now available

The Adventure Racing World Series has signed a new partnership with the Finnish Ursuit® rescue and survival drysuits company.

- Heidi Muller. CEO ARWSBENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Adventure Racing World Series has signed a new partnership with the Finnish Ursuit® rescue and survival drysuits company for 2025 which helps athletes to buy a quality drysuit at a discounted price and carrying the ARWS logo.Ursuit® rescue and survival drysuits are a perfect partner for the ARWS as they are designed for safety and comfort in the extreme conditions which expedition adventure racers may find themselves in.Canoeing and kayaking on open water, on inland and ocean waters, are all part of the adventure racing challenge, and packrafting on lakes and white water descents is now the most common water sport in expedition racing. These paddle stages can take place day or night, and races don't stop for anything but the most extreme weather, so a drysuit is often chosen or required for paddle stages.It is in this environment, in wilderness situations where teams have to be self reliant, that the Finnish brand Ursuit® offers safety and comfort for ARWS athletes.With 60 years experience, Ursuit manufacture drysuits for all kinds of water activities, both under and above the surface. Their main product groups are rescue, recreational and diving drysuits, used by professionals and by athletes around the world who enjoy extreme conditions and trust Ursuit.The Ursuit ARWS Collection Includes 2 productsThe Active Watersport Suit (AWS) drysuit is a perfect drysuit for diverse watersports and maritime activities in extreme conditions.The simple design concentrates on the most essential features: comfort and keeping dry, leaving out excessive details. The suit design includes different measurements back and front to achieve maximum comfort in activities while in a sitting paddling position.The material used is vapour permeable and watertight 4-tex. The drysuit is equipped with several reflective tapes for the best possible visibility in all conditions and the soft and durable reflective tapes are in accordance with the directive on marine equipment.The suits have a neck seal of 2.5 mm super-stretch neoprene. Wrist seals are also in super-stretch neoprene, making it easy to dress and undress and there is a patterned rubber surface on the outside of the seals for grip. The neoprene also keeps your wrists warm in cold conditions and the suits have knee and back reinforcements to cope with abrasive conditions and offer extra protection.The ARWS branded AWS Drysuit is 689 € (normal price is 1123€) and is available in Red, Black and Women's cut.The Multi Purpose Suit (MPS) is an extremely lightweight drysuit ideal for adventure racing and designed to be worn underneath your normal clothing.Thanks to breathable Gore-Tex®-material the suit keeps your underclothing dry, even with non-breathable outerwear, like a flotation suit.The Ursuit® MPS is suitable for all kinds of sailing, boating, paddling and for activities like nordic skating. Seams are heat seal taped and reinforced and neck and wrist seals keep you warm and waterproof with 2.5mm neoprene. It's easy to dress and undress with the MPS and the weight is under 1kg (size L).The ARWS branded MPS Drysuit is 589 € (normal price is 829€) and available in black.Handmade Quality to the Last DetailAll Ursuit drysuits are handmade and production is carefully controlled and audited annually by a Notified Body according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, SOLAS/MED and EASA/ETSO requirements. These quality assurances mean the wearer can concentrate on their performance knowing they are protected.All Ursuit® drysuits are CE-approved according to the PPE Regulation (EU)425/2016. Most of the drysuits have additional approvals related to their specific field of use, for example EN ISO 15027-1, MED/SOLAS and EN 14225-2. See product details for additional information.Ursuit has been THE choice for professionals like fire fighters, rescue teams, military special forces etc. as well as passionate fishermen, sailors and other diverse watersport enthusiasts that trust Ursuit products for the most challenging conditions.AWS or MPS drysuits are a perfect choice for adventure racers around the world in the extreme and changeable outdoor conditions of ARWS multi-day events.“When paddling in a white water river and in wet conditions, adventure racers really need drysuits to keep them dry and warm” says Mikko Häikiö, CEO of the Ursuit Oy from Finland."Teams are in the middle of nowhere without support, on their own" Häikiö said, adding; "Light and well-fitting dry suits keep you and your team performing well in the toughest environments. Our experience equipping professional teams with our products will now be expanded to world's top endurance athletes.”Ursuits are a Perfect Partner for ARWS“AR World Series races travel through extreme environments, and in the Adventure Race World Championship 2025 in Canada for example, drysuits are mandatory to keep athletes safe,” said Heidi Muller, CEO of the Adventure Racing World Series.She added,“Like the ARWS, Ursuit is a global brand and its products are distributed all around the world. It's such a privilege for us to have Ursuit as partners.”As an official partner for the Adventure Racing World Series Ursuit will post drysuits to ARWS events or athletes around the world and instructions to obtain the ARWS discount are on the Ursuit partner page of the ARWS website. SeeFor full details on Ursuit and their products visit

