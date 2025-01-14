The Rape Of 2 Young Canadian Women At The Decameron: The Long Shadow Of Justice And A Six-Year Judicial Conviction Ordeal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The criminal investigation and civil lawsuit arising from the rape of young Canadian women Alyssa Jaime Wingrove and Carley Emma Gail Beers faced serious obstacles in their development, resulting in expenses exceeding half a million dollars for the victims. The criminal investigation was formally initiated on March 5, 2018, when the events occurred. The Ombudsman's Office of Antón was the first judicial authority to receive the victims' complaint. However, it was not until October 18, 2019 that they underwent a psychological evaluation, and that same year the results of the DNA tests carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Imelcf) were obtained. However, the arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 halted practically all progress. More details as they come available.

