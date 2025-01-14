Panama Government Allocates $30,000 In Weapons Exchange Program And Receives 145 Weapons

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The chief believes that this measure, which is not new and has been applied by other governments, will reduce the rates of violence in the areas where it is being applied, especially in crimes such as robbery and homicide.

Some 145 weapons, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and other related items were collected at La Gran Estación de San Miguelito as part of the Weapons for Food and Medicine program initiated by the Ministry of Security.

For these items, the government paid more than 30 thousand dollars, according to information provided by the director of the National Police, Jaime Fernández, who explained that there is total confidentiality, meaning that the person simply hands over the weapon, the categorization is done and payment is made depending on the type.

Fernández announced that they will be in the La Doña sector and later they will go to Colón, so the protocols are being made together with the Governor of the province to establish the date.