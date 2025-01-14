(MENAFN- Robotics & News) The greatest mystery in history: Ancient monuments and lost civilisations

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

Ancient monuments such as the pyramids of Egypt, Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, the Nazca Lines of Peru, and countless others scattered across the globe, hold mysteries that mainstream archaeology has yet to definitively explain.

These structures are united by their advanced techniques, astronomical alignments, and enigmatic purposes.

Alternative researchers, such as Graham Hancock, Eric Von Däniken, and Michael Tellinger, suggest these megalithic marvels may be evidence of a lost, highly advanced civilisation, or even the handiwork of extraterrestrial visitors.

This article explores these ideas, summarises key discoveries by alternative researchers, and examines why mainstream archaeology resists such theories. Could these monuments hold the key to understanding humanity's forgotten past?

Common construction marks

A defining feature of many ancient monuments is the similarity in their construction marks, such as notches, scoop marks, and tool impressions, as highlighted by the YouTube channel Mystery History .

These features suggest the use of advanced technologies far beyond what mainstream history attributes to these ancient cultures. From the precision-cut stones of Machu Picchu to the interlocking blocks of the Great Pyramid, these structures defy simple explanations involving copper chisels and manual labor.

The similarities are not confined to construction marks. Many of these sites are aligned to the stars, cardinal points (north, south, east, and west), or lie along ley lines – invisible energy grids believed to crisscross the Earth.

Such alignments suggest that their builders had not only advanced technological capabilities but also a deep understanding of astronomy and geophysics.

Alternative theories and researchers

There are literally thousands of people who are currently called“alternative researchers” who seem absolutely obsessed with discovering answers to all these great and fascinating mysteries, and it's possible that a couple of decades from now, they will become the“mainstream”.

The main reason we say this is because of Gobekli Tepi. This structure has been proved to be much older than the timelines of 5-6,000 years for such sophisticated buildings mainstream archaeology would accept. Now, the archaeological evidence“alternative” researchers have found is irrefutable.

And while, as mentioned, there are literally thousands of them, we'll just list three of the most well known here.

Graham Hancock

Graham Hancock , author of Fingerprints of the Gods and host of the Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse , argues that these ancient structures are remnants of a lost global civilisation that thrived before a catastrophic event, likely a comet impact, wiped it out around 12,000 years ago.

He links Gobekli Tepe, a site deliberately buried over 12,000 years ago, to a flood myth consistent with global deluge traditions such as Noah's Ark.

Eric Von Däniken

In Chariots of the Gods, Eric Von Däniken posits that extraterrestrial beings played a role in humanity's early development, constructing or influencing the creation of these monuments. He points to the Nazca Lines – geoglyphs visible only from the air – as possible landing markers for alien craft.

Michael Tellinger

Michael Tellinger 's work focuses on thousands of stone circles scattered across Africa, which he believes were part of a vast network of“macrocomputers” because of the way many buildings resemble modern microchips or computer boards.

He theorises that these structures, along with megalithic monuments, served as energy generators or amplifiers for advanced technologies used by an ancient civilisation, possibly for gold mining.

Why were they built?

The purposes of these ancient monuments remain speculative. Mainstream archaeology often categorises them as tombs, ceremonial sites, or astronomical observatories. However, alternative theories propose:



Power stations : Some researchers suggest these structures harnessed natural energy, acting as power generators. The Pyramids of Giza, for instance, are thought to have used piezoelectric effects from their limestone and granite to generate electricity.

Global communication network : The alignment of these sites across continents hints at a coordinated global network, possibly used for communication or navigation. Magnetic field reinforcement : Structures like the Nazca Lines and pyramids may have interacted with Earth's magnetic field, stabilising it or serving as markers for understanding anomalies such as the South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly.

Mainstream archaeology and hidden histories

Mainstream archaeology resists these alternative theories, adhering to the narrative that civilisation began approximately 6,000 years ago with the rise of Mesopotamian cultures. This reluctance may stem from a lack of tangible evidence or institutional biases that dismiss outlier discoveries.

The deliberate burial of Gobekli Tepe raises questions about whether ancient peoples sought to protect their knowledge from destruction.

Some conspiracy theories claim institutions like the Smithsonian have concealed evidence that contradicts established timelines, confiscating artefacts that could prove the existence of advanced pre-cataclysmic civilisations.

Could a lost civilisation explain it all?

The timing of Gobekli Tepe's burial coincides with the Younger Dryas period, a time of abrupt climate change possibly triggered by a comet impact or massive volcanic activity. If this event destroyed a global civilisation, their knowledge and technology may have been lost or fragmented among survivors.

The consistent astronomical alignments suggest that these ancient builders sought to encode celestial knowledge into their structures, possibly to warn future generations of cosmic cycles and impending catastrophes.

The Nazca Lines and Earth's magnetic field

The Nazca Lines, particularly the“waving astronaut” and spider geoglyphs, may hold clues about Earth's magnetic field, particularly the South Atlantic Anomaly, to which the geoglyphs appear to point – the waving astronaut may actually be an illustration of the anomaly, on top of the two axes of the planet.

Some researchers propose they depict aspects of geomagnetic anomalies or serve as markers for navigation and understanding Earth's tilt and magnetism.

If so, these monuments may reveal insights into how ancient people monitored and adapted to environmental changes.

Where have they gone and when will they return?

The ancient monuments scattered across our planet challenge our understanding of history. Were they power stations, communication hubs, or markers of cosmic events? Were their builders human, or did they receive help from extraterrestrial beings?

While mainstream archaeology remains cautious, the work of researchers like Graham Hancock, Eric Von Däniken, and Michael Tellinger continues to provoke thought and inspire exploration.

These structures stand as testaments to a forgotten era, urging us to look beyond conventional explanations and consider the possibility of a lost civilisation that shaped our world.

Perhaps one day, the secrets of these monuments will be fully understood, offering profound insights into humanity's ancient past and its place in the cosmos.