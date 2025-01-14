Biomednewsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) To Present Breakthrough Virotherapy Platform At AACR 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted antitumor virotherapies, announced its abstract,“Development of a Systemic Enveloped Virotherapy for Targeting All Metastatic Sites,” has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting, April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago. The presentation will highlight Calidi's proprietary RTNova systemic platform, which leverages a vaccinia virus strain enveloped with a human cell membrane to overcome immune system elimination, enabling targeted delivery to multiple metastatic tumor sites. This innovative approach aims to address treatment challenges in advanced metastatic cancers, such as lung cancer, where intratumoral administration is impractical. CEO Allan Camaisa emphasized the platform's potential to redefine metastatic cancer treatment by improving patient outcomes. In addition to the AACR presentation, Calidi plans to share further RTNova data at the ASCO Annual Meeting in June 2025, advancing its efforts to select a lead clinical candidate while progressing its localized virotherapies SNV (SuperNova) and NNV (NeuroNova).

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

