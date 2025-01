Rockbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Identifies High-Grade Copper Zone At Kolos Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET)

has announced the discovery of high-grade copper at its 100%-owned Kolos Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. A rock grab sample from the newly identified Sonic Zone returned 1.10% copper, marking the first exploration success in the northern portion of the project. Initially revealed during Torr's 2024 reconnaissance program, the Sonic Zone now spans 12 km2 of magmatic-hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, up from an initial 2 km2. The site, strategically located near Highway 5 and 32 kilometers from Canada's Highland Valley copper mine, shows similarities to regional alkalic porphyry systems like New Afton. Torr's CEO Malcolm Dorsey highlighted the potential for significant discoveries in the area, with further exploration planned to capitalize on this milestone.

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit

.

