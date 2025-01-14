QRCS, British Embassy Team Up To Provide Psychosocial Support To Palestinians In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the British embassy in Qatar signed Tuesday a cooperation agreement to sustain the three-month 'Psychosocial Support Project for Palestinian Families Hosted in Qatar', implemented in partnership with the of Foreign Affairs.

HE the of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad attended the signing of the agreement.

The agreement stipulated the provision of support to enhance the psychosocial services provided to Palestinians who arrived in the State of Qatar due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The signing ceremony was attended by the ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar Neerav Patel, HE the President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, and several officials.

