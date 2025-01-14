AC Future Debuts AI Transformer Homes At The Consumer Electronics Show At A Time When They Are Needed The Most

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are living in times where climate-related events are causing massive displacements of entire communities. How are people going to find with a shrinking rental and prices skyrocketing? AC Future, a leading innovator in AI-enabled sustainable living solutions offers viable options.

This past weekend, the company proudly unveiled its much-anticipated AI Transformer Homes at the renowned 2025 Consumer Show (CES) in Las Vegas, earning widespread acclaim. The AI Transformer Home brought home some notable awards, including one of the Most Innovative New Products at CES by tech magazine CNET and the Top Tech of CES from Canada's national TV station, CBC. The awards come after AC Future was recently named a 2024 GOOD DESIGN® Award winner by the Chicago Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, and Design, as well as a 2024 Innovation by Design Honorable Mention by Fast Company magazine.

During CES, AC Future introduced three variations of their AI Transformer Home: the AI-THu (Home), AI-THt (Trailer), and AI-THd (Drivable), each offering a unique take on smart, flexible, sustainable living. CES attendees experienced the world's first AI Transformer Home Drivable (AI-THd), featuring AC Future's patented expansion technology that converts the compact unit into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home. AC Future also opened reservations, with $500 securing priority delivery and $100 for standard reservations at .

“The AC Future team is honored by the several awards we received at CES 2025. Our AI Transformer Homes herald a new frontier of living: sustainable, AI-driven living," said Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future. "We will continue to commit to adaptable, eco-friendly housing solutions that will accommodate everyone's modern lifestyle."

Product Highlights

AI-THu: AI Transformer Home Unit

AI-THu is a stationary AI-enabled smart home offered at 400 square feet with a 40-square-foot open-air patio. Its interior flexes for lounge, office, or extra bedroom space, while a private master bedroom features extendable storage options. Outfitted with solar panels, energy storage, a water generator, and high-end appliances, the AI-THu goes past ultra-luxurious on one hand to adaptable for on- and off-grid living on the other.

AI-THt: AI Transformer Home Trailer

The AI-THt is a 24-foot expandable trailer home that boasts up to 400 square feet of living space. With the help of AC Future's patented expansion technology, it offers a far better feel and functionality compared to any regular trailer. Equipped with intelligent AI systems, sustainable energy solutions, and flexible living space, the AI-THt heralds a new frontier in eco-friendly mobile living.

AI-THd: AI Transformer Home Drivable

AI-THd is a self-contained, road-going Transformer Home that offers unparalleled mobility with an open, expansive interior created for customers valuing freedom and flexibility. The AI-THd transforms from an ultra-compact vehicle configuration into a full-featured smart home in minutes. It will offer a premium mobile lifestyle with advanced AI technology, sustainable energy systems, and versatile living areas.

"We have been overwhelmed by the interest in the AI Transformer Homes from CES attendees, suppliers, media, and early reservation holders," said Arthur Galarza, COO of AC Future. "We believe the AI Transformer Home will disrupt the housing market with sustainable, affordable solutions to modern living challenges and we encourage interested customers to join us and reserve your AI-TH today.” The Company anticipates initial deliveries in Q4 2026, while customers can place reservations currently at .

For interviews with AC Future's leadership or to receive a media kit please email ... .

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable, and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, is redefining the concept of mobile living with our multi-scenario solution, the AI Transformer Home (AI-TH), which offers maneuverability, expandability, and sustainability. The AI Transformer Home was recognized as one of CES's Most Innovative New Products by CNET and named a 2024 GOOD DESIGN® Award winner. For more information about AC Future or to reserve your AI-TH please visit .

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Much/ ... (310-963-8050)

Joseph Macario/ ... (631-428-5743)