Savannah Performing Arts Festival Announces Plans For Inaugural Festival Including Tony Award Winning Musical – Feb. 10-22, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Savannah Performing Arts Festival announces plans for their inaugural festival bringing the thrill of performance to vibrant life on Feb.10-22, 2025 at the Ben Tucker Theater in the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, located at 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah, and other locations around the Hostess City. The twelve days of this new festival will include a celebratory gala on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20 and will feature local groups and members of the community in a range of genres and types of performances including concerts, drama, comedy, exclusive panels and more.

One highlight of the Festival will be the fully staged production of a Tony Award-winning musical,“A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder.” With four Tony Award wins and ten Tony Award nominations,“A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, 15, 21, and 22, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 22 with tickets priced at $30-40 each. The comic musical is filled with unforgettable characters, show-stopping numbers, and plenty of surprises.“A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder” is based on Roy Horniman's 1907 fictional novel, and the Savannah Performing Arts Festival's rendition is directed by Karla Knudsen, with music direction by Diane Houseman and the lead role of Montague "Monty" Navarro played by the talented Jordan Jones, Winner of Connect Savannah's 2024 Best Actor Award. In this musical, Monty Navarro discovers, upon the death of his mother, that he is ninth in line to the Earldom of Highhurst. Desperately in love with a woman who is determined to marry up, not down, he jumps at the chance to outshine his humble upbringing. But upon encountering his relatives and their prejudice, Monty begins to feel that he might be able to move up the line with a little well placed... homicide. The production features the entire D'Ysquith family played by one versatile actor, Justin Kent, with the ever-charming Monty doing all he can to get ahead.

The not-for-profit organization Savannah Performance Alliance and its website OnStageSavannah.com are behind the Hostess City's inaugural Performing Arts Festival which will fulfil the mission of promoting and facilitating the performing arts in the Savannah, Georgia region. The Performing Arts Festival was founded by three local leaders of the Savannah Performance Alliance (SPA) and OnStage Savannah: Award Winning writer Rick Garman, Kinetic Stages founder Ryan McCurdy and Actor/Instructor Chris Bass.

“We are so excited to realize our dream and to launch this new Performing Arts Festival onto Savannah's artistic scene,” said Chris Bass, Executive Director of SPA.“The lineup of stars and talent is exceptional, and we are looking forward to celebrating the performing arts this February and encourage locals and visitors to support and enjoy this new initiative.”

Ticket packages including over 20 events such as panels, lectures, performances, and/or the gala are on sale now at“early bird” pricing for $139-$249. Tickets for individual performances, events, and programming will go on sale Jan. 17, 2025. For more information about the Festival line up and to purchase tickets for the gala and“A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder about, please visit .

