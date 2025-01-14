CODA Network Announces Global Pay-Per-View Livestream Of The Iconic Rebel Salute Concert

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CODA (CODA) has teamed up with World Views to bring global audiences' exclusive access to Rebel Salute as an affiliate streaming partner, one of the most iconic reggae and dancehall festivals in the world. Fans in 178 countries can experience the magic of this landmark event live via pay per view on CODA on January 18th, 2025.

Rebel Salute, founded by veteran Reggae artist, Tony Rebel, it's a staple of reggae culture, celebrates its 31st year with an extraordinary lineup of legendary icons and rising stars, including Maxi Priest, Luciano, Tony Rebel, Queen Ifrica, Richie Spice, Raheem "Valiant" Bowes, General Degree, and many more. Known for its dedication to preserving reggae's roots and showcasing its evolution, Rebel Salute continues to be a powerful cultural event.

This year, Donovan JR Watkis, founder of World Music Views, will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage and artist interviews live on CODA. World Music Views, the leading platform for music data, news, and industry insights, has been at the forefront of celebrating and analyzing the global impact of reggae, dancehall, and world music.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rebel Salute and World Music Views to bring this cultural celebration to a global audience," said Lexi Chow of CODA. "This collaboration highlights our shared mission to amplify the voices of Caribbean and diasporic culture."

"Rebel Salute is more than a music festival-it's a cultural pilgrimage we're bringing the heartbeat of Jamaica to a global stage, connecting fans with the stories, the music, and the culture that define reggae and dancehall," said Donovan JR Watkis.

Event Details:

Event Name: Rebel Salute 2025

Date: January 18th, 2025

Streaming Platform: CODA Network

PPV Fee: $19.99 - $24.99

How to Watch:

Viewers can purchase the PPV stream now at

or . Audiences will also need to download the app to the respective devices for access. The event will be accessible on Roku, Firestick, Android TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices. Early ticket purchases are encouraged to secure access.

About CODA Network:

CODA Network is a leading platform for Caribbean and diasporic culture enthusiasts, dedicated to bringing stories from around the world to your screen. Through innovative storytelling and unparalleled access, Coda Network continues to redefine how we experience the world's cultural landscape. CODA is available in 178 countries and 10 platforms.

