Rajasthan CM Inaugurates Kite Festival, Promotes Hard Work And Charity

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the kite festival on Tuesday, celebrating Makar Sankranti by flying balloons and kites at the picturesque Jal Mahal embankment in Jaipur.

Extending warm wishes to the people of the state, the Chief Minister highlighted Makar Sankranti as a symbol of India's rich heritage and cultural unity.

He emphasised the values of hard work and charity, urging citizens to support the underprivileged during this auspicious festival.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister visited a kite and enjoyed vibrant cultural performances by folk artists.

The festival witnessed the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, MLA Balmukund Acharya, Administrative Secretary of the Tourism Department Ravi Jain, Tourism Commissioner Vijaypal Singh, Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, along with several officials, domestic and international tourists, and local residents.

Later, Chief Minister Sharma, accompanied by his wife Geeta Sharma, visited the Pinjrapol Gaushala in Sanganer.

They performed cow worship with traditional Vedic mantras and participated in "Gau Seva" by feeding fodder to the cows.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with local residents and extended festival greetings.

At his residence, CM Sharma also flew kites with enthusiasm, marking the joyous celebration of Makar Sankranti.

Every year, the vibrant state of Rajasthan celebrates Makar Sankranti with numerous festivals, and Jaipur stands out as a prominent host of the renowned kite festival.

This festival, observed during Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan, symbolises the transition of the sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn) from Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius).

Considered highly auspicious, this day marks the beginning of the sun's northward journey, known as Uttarayan.

The Jaipur Kite Festival draws participants and visitors from across the country, including enthusiastic kite fliers.

This lively three-day event transforms the Pink City with a burst of colour and excitement.

People of all ages come together to engage in kite battles and enjoy the spectacle of thousands of kites soaring in the sky.

As the day transitions into night, the festival takes on a magical charm with the sight of illuminated kites and lanterns lighting up the sky.

The kites adorned with shimmering lights add a mesmerising brilliance to the already radiant atmosphere, creating a breathtaking view that captivates everyone.