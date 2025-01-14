West Bengal Police SI Arrested On Rape Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector of the West Bengal Police, posted in the Jalpaiguri district, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a young woman earlier this month, officials said.

The arrested officer has been identified as Subrata Gun, attached to the Rajganj police station in Jalpaiguri as the second officer.

The accused police officer was presented at a district court in Jalpaiguri on Thursday evening and sent to police custody.

He had been booked under Section 351 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 64 (2) (punishment of rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused police officer had, however, claimed innocence.

Last Friday, the victim, a resident of Siliguri in the adjacent Darjeeling district, filed a complaint at the Women Police Station under Siliguri City Police accusing Gun of raping her at his residence at Rajganj.

The woman also alleged that the accused police officer called her at his official quarter opposite the Rajganj police station on the night of January 9 on the pretext of some investigation and there, he raped her.

On the basis of her complaint, the Woman Police Station filed a Zero FIR and forwarded it to the Woman Police Station of Jalpaiguri police under whose jurisdiction the Rajganj police station comes.

The Jalpaiguri police started the initial investigation and the accused police officer was first relieved of his duties on January 12. Finally, he was arrested on Tuesday and presented at the district court. According to the counsel of the victim Sandip Mondal, the event of a police officer raping a woman under the pretext of investigation is simply unthinkable.

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri police sources said that even an investigation is going on against the young woman concerned in a particular case.