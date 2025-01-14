Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Movie Struggles After A Strong Opening, Mints Only THIS Much

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Collection Day 5 :The Tollywood movie starring Charan and Kiara Advani, which hit the cinemas on January 10, had seen an impressive start.

However, the S. Shankar directorial's hit a low on January 14, Makar Sankranti, clocking single digit earnings.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5

As per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, the Game Changer movie managed to mint merely ₹6.19 crore on Tuesday (Day 5).

On its Day 4 since the release, the Game Changer movie had collected ₹7.65 crore net, taking the total domestic earnings to ₹96.15 crore net.

Game Changer movie's Box Office earnings on Day 4 and Day 5 are significantly lower as compared to its earnings on January 10, when it amassed ₹51 crore.

Ram Charan praises support for Game Changer

Although the Ram Charan starrer movie's earnings have reduced significantly, the Telugu actor took to his Instagram account to thank fans for supporting the film.

In a note, the actor Ram Charan wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success."

Game Changer's true potential not 'unlocked'?

Commenting on the movie Game Changer's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”

The trade analyst further added that although the 3-day total earnings of Game Changer were quite 'respectable', the overall outcome should have been stronger, given the high costs involved in making the movie. The movie minted over ₹80 crores within a span of three days since its release.