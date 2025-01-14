Maha Kumbh 2025: NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies Of Heart Attack After Holy Dip In Prayagraj

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh 2025: In a tragic incident, Mahesh Kothe, a leader from Sharad Pawar-led (NCP-SP) died in Prayagraj after taking a holy dip.

The incident took place when the 60-year-old leader went to attend shahi snan at Triveni Sangam around 7.30 am.

Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River.

Kothe, who also served as former Solapur mayor, suffered a heart attack in the river water.

"He was rushed to a medical facility, but he was declared brought dead," reported PTI quoting the NCP-SP leader's aide.

Last rites

Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday.

Lost to BJP candidate

In recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, Kot

Kothe had unsuccessfully contested the November 20 assembly elections from Solapur (North) against BJP's Vijay Deshmukh.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Prayagraj is experiencing intense cold weather.

Seers belonging to various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', with 1.38 crore devotees taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam till 8.30 am.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled Kothe's death.

"The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague, Mahesh Kothe, passed away tragically in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe held a significant influence on the social and political landscape of Solapur city. In his demise, Solapur has lost a dynamic and dedicated worker. We all stand in solidarity with the Kothe family in grief. Heartfelt condolences!" Pawar tweeted.