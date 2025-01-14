INU Scientists Develop New Twindemic Diagnostic System For Rapid Viral Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The outbreak in 2019 triggered measures to raise public awareness regarding pandemics and also led to fast-tracked vaccine development. While these measures helped reduce transmission significantly, it also had some unintended consequences, such as an overall reduction in the spread of other viruses, leading to pauses in vaccination regimes. However, fast-mutating pathogens like viruses still pose a significant threat, with predictions of co-infections with multiple viruses causing "twindemics" or "tripledemics" in the future!

Reverse Transcriptase-quantitative PCRs (RT-qPCRs) are reliable disease diagnostic assays but are constrained by the use of expensive equipment and reagents, limiting their utility in resource-constrained settings. Therefore, a rapid, accurate, and sensitive molecular diagnostic tool is warranted for the simultaneous detection of multiple viruses at the point-of-care.

To address this gap, a team of scientists from the Republic of Korea, led by Professor Eunjung Kim from Incheon National University (INU), recently developed a novel TwinDemic Detection (TDD) system, designed for simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV and influenza A virus (IAV). Their findings, published in the prestigious Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical journal, was made available online on 13 November 2024 and will be published in volume 424 of the journal on 1 February 2025.

"The TDD includes a transparent poly (methyl methacrylate) microfluidic chip with hydrogel-based, enzyme-free gene detection sensors, along with a handheld fluorescence reader," explains Prof. Kim as she describes the detection system. The hydrogel chambers are embedded with customized probes to detect the two target viral pathogens: SARS-CoV-2 (CoV) and IAV. The reaction between the target viral DNA and the specific probe system amplifies the fluorescence signal.

Notably, the TDD system is easy to use, cost-effective, and has a detection limit of 0.46 picomolar (pM) for CoV and 0.39 pM for IAV. To confirm TDD's diagnostic efficiency, 15 nasopharyngeal swabs each from healthy individuals, patients with COVID-19, and those with Flu A were tested. For COVID-19 diagnosis, the TDD system correctly predicted positive samples in 93.3% of the cases, and negative samples in 96.7% of the cases. For IAV, positive and negative samples were correctly predicted in 100% and 96.7% of the cases, respectively.

Elaborating on the prospects of the TDD system against the team's findings, Prof. Kim adds, "The application of our TDD system can be further expanded by introducing additional channels and sensing hydrogels on the microfluidic chip, as well as integrating highly sensitive nucleic acid amplification systems for simultaneous detection and differentiation of a wider range of viruses."

Overall, this study presents and highlights the TDD system as a novel point-of-care diagnostic tool that enables an accurate and rapid on-site detection of multiple viruses simultaneously and could aid clinicians make timely and appropriate treatment decisions.

