Cure Blindness Project Marks 30 Years Of Illuminating Lives: Over 1.6 Million See The World Anew

Cure Blindness Project has witnessed exponential growth. Today, they collaborate with hundreds of partners across 30 countries, spanning continents. Their dedication has resulted in life-changing outcomes:



1.6 million sight-restoring surgeries performed.

200,000 corneas secured through partnerships for transplants.

16.5 million eye screenings conducted, identifying potential issues.

50,000 cases of corneal blindness prevented. Expanded reach to 30 countries , bringing sight to underserved communities.

A Timeline of 30 Years of Transforming Lives

Over the past 30 years, Cure Blindness Project has had numerous milestones in their quest to eliminate avoidable blindness:



1995: Founded by Drs. Sanduk Ruit and Geoffrey Tabin, the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP) launched to combat preventable blindness in Nepal.

1996-2000: Expanded its reach to Tibet and Bhutan, training local surgeons and establishing eye care centers to build local capacity.

2000-2010: Experienced significant growth, adding programs in India, Ghana, and Ethiopia, significantly increasing the number of surgeries performed annually.

2010-2020: Continued its global expansion, reaching new countries in Africa and Asia, adapting its model to meet the unique needs of each region.

2020: Surpassed a major milestone: 1 million surgeries performed, restoring sight to countless individuals.

2023: Acquired SightLife International, combining expertise and resources to accelerate its mission. 2024: Rebranded to Cure Blindness Project to better represent its mission to cure blindness whatever the cause, wherever it's found. Expanded to six new countries: Burundi, DRC, Liberia, Pakistan, Paraguay, and Zambia, bringing hope and vision to even more people in need.

Building a Brighter Future

"This is just the beginning," declares K-T Overbey, CEO of Cure Blindness Project. "Our proven, multi-pronged approach allows us to address existing needs and scale our impact. In 2024 alone, we witnessed a record year, training more healthcare professionals, restoring sight to more individuals, and building more infrastructure and prevention programs than ever before."

A Unique and Sustainable Approach

The Cure Blindness Project sets itself apart by focusing on long-term solutions. They prioritize:



Local capacity: Empowering local healthcare professionals through training and equipment.

Infrastructure and equipment: Ensuring communities have the resources needed.

Quality patient care: Delivering high-quality eye care services. Prevention: Proactively addressing eye health concerns.

This action-oriented approach fosters local leadership, empowers healthcare professionals, and cultivates sustainable practices.

Looking Forward with Optimism

"We are incredibly proud of our past achievements," Overbey states, "but even more excited for the future. We remain dedicated to fulfilling the mission that began in Nepal 30 years ago. While we've accomplished so much, we understand that there's still a significant number of people who need our help. We are honored to be a part of this life-changing work, restoring sight and hope to millions."

Open Eyes to a Brighter Future: How Ophthalmologists Can Get Involved

Cure Blindness Project invites ophthalmologists to join their mission and become

Cure Blindness Project Global Partners. By joining this dedicated community, ophthalmologists directly contribute to empowering healthcare professionals in underserved regions and fund patient care, ultimately changing lives and restoring sight to millions. Visit

to learn more about the impact ophthalmologists can make.

To learn more about the Cure Blindness Project's mission, please visit:



About Cure Blindness Project

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates 30 years of restoring sight. This singular mission expanded from its origins in Nepal to 30 countries with high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided over 1.6 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 16.5 million people. Learn more at: .

