Culinary Institute Of America's Wine & Beverage Summit Returns To Napa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among this year's topics are increasing profitability and literacy; global opportunities and emerging markets; balancing and purpose; winning design for beverage menus, experiences, spaces, and sensory responses; and how to stand out in a crowd. Presenters include Erik Segelbaum, AS, owner and Chief Vinnovation Officer at SOMLYAY; Reggie Leonard, co-founder of Oenoverse; Erica Duecy, co-founder of Business of Drinks; Zach Geballe, wine educator and podcast host at VinePair; Kachét Jackson Bell, brand marketer at KJB Collective; and scientist, educator, and sensory expert Hoby Wedler, Ph.D. Additional program and presenter information will be available soon on the summit website, .

"Today's beverage professionals are handling more aspects of the business than ever before," said

Maryam Ahmed, consulting program director. "The intimate nature of this summit gives attendees the opportunity to meet and network with high performing, established beverage professionals while building business savvy that will help them uplevel their career. Last year's attendees told us they left inspired and equipped to put what they learned to use."

The CIA Wine & Beverage Summit is open to eligible industry professionals, including junior managers, buyers, or leads with two to three years of beverage industry experience working at a distributor, events, winery, or restaurant as a sommelier or beverage marketer. For more information or to register, visit .

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit

.

