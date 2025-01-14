Arab League Calls For Unified Efforts To Eliminate Illiteracy In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League stressed on Tuesday the importance of unifying Arab action in adopting innovative and non-traditional methods capable of comprehensively addressing and eliminating illiteracy.

Director of the Education Department at the Arab League Faraj Al-Ajmi stated this in a speech during a celebration under the slogan "The Future of Adult Education and in Egypt and the Arab World."

Over the past nine years, Al-Ajmi noted, the Arab League, in collaboration with regional and international organizations and civil society institutions, has held nine meetings to address the critical challenge of illiteracy in the Arab world.

He highlighted that this effort goes beyond basic literacy skills like reading and writing, encompassing the need to tackle digital and cultural illiteracy to build a knowledge-based society while preserving Arab identity and adapting to the digital era.

He emphasized that the Arab Literacy Decade (2015-2024) serves as a platform to unite Arab expertise and successful initiatives, with the ultimate goal of creating a productive Arab nation free from all forms of illiteracy.

Despite the challenges, Al-Ajmi expressed optimism, citing the region's abundant opportunities and human resources, which can be harnessed to shape a brighter future through education and learning.

As the first literacy decade concludes, preparations are underway for the second Arab Literacy Decade (2025-2030) to align with sustainable development goals, Al-Ajmi noted significant progress in adult education, driven by technological advancements that have made digital tools and e-learning key components in bridging generational educational gaps.

The Arab League, in cooperation with the General Authority for Literacy and Adult Education in Egypt, the initiator of the Arab Literacy Decade, aims to eliminate illiteracy by 2024.

The initiative was adopted at the Arab Summit during its 25th session held in Kuwait in 2014, where the current decade was declared as the decade for eliminating illiteracy across the Arab world.

Celebrated annually on January 8, Arab Literacy Day highlights the importance of unified efforts to address this obstacle to development, calling for innovative, collaborative approaches to ensure progress toward a more educated and capable Arab society. (end)

