Barcelona secures 5-2 win against Real Madrid to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title

(MENAFN) triumphed 5-2 over on Sunday to claim their 15th Spanish Super Cup title, in a match that took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match began with a strong start from Real Madrid, who took the lead in the 5th minute through a goal from Kylian Mbappe. However, Barcelona quickly responded, dominating the first half with an impressive performance.



By the time the first half ended, Barcelona had established a commanding 4-1 lead. Lamine Yamal got the ball rolling for Barcelona in the 22nd minute, followed by a penalty conversion from Robert Lewandowski in the 36th minute. Raphinha added a third in the 39th minute, and Alejandro Balde rounded off the first-half scoring with a goal in the 45+10th minute. Barcelona’s offensive surge left Real Madrid struggling to keep up.



The second half saw Barcelona maintain their dominance, with Raphinha scoring his second goal of the match in the 48th minute, extending the lead to 5-1. However, the game took a turn when Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off in the 56th minute with a direct red card, reducing the team to 10 players. Despite being a man down, Barcelona managed to hold their ground.



Real Madrid did manage to close the gap slightly when Rodrygo scored a free-kick goal in the 60th minute, making it 5-2. Despite this, Barcelona held onto their lead and secured the victory, claiming the Spanish Super Cup in dominant fashion.

