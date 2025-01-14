Ibrahim Almutawa to PR Week: Saudi Arabia Hosting the World Cup and Expo Will Change the PR Landscape in the Middle East

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Ibrahim Almutawa, CEO and Co-Founder of Jummar PR, confirmed that the KSA hosting of the FIFA World Cup and Expo will drive the public relations to new heights and change the industry landscape in the region.



In statements to PR Week, the global public relations and communications magazine, as part of its annual survey of the opinions of the most prominent leaders in the PR and communications industry in the Middle East, Almutawa expected that the Saudi role in reshaping the public relations market would become more influential and diversified with the Kingdom hosting these global events, which will stimulate growth in many economic sectors, generating an increasing demand for professional PR services that make sense of the region’s market and the culture of its societies.



PRWeek is the world's leading source for PR professionals and its annual report is widely regarded as the most important in the industry. The Financial Times describes PRWeek industry awards as the "highest honours in communications and PR."



Jummar PR & Communications is one of the fastest growing consulting firms in the region, with a team of elite professionals in communication, strategic planning, crisis management, monitoring and data analysis, and economic content development, with experience working for major global consulting firms, economic and international press and lifestyle, which has led to significant growth in its portfolio of major companies and firms in Saudi Arabia.



Jummar PR & Communications was founded in 2021 and has succeeded in expanding its portfolio to include clients from different sectors such as: aviation, technology, finance, real estate, energy, media, entertainment, and hospitality. Moreover, Jummar is the Saudi partner of PROI, which is the largest and most important global alliance of independent communication agencies, including 90 public relations and communications companies in 165 cities in 60 countries.



