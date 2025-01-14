Ukrainian Drones Repeatedly Hit Engels-2 Oil Depot In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the of Ukraine have repeatedly targeted the infrastructure of the Engels-2 military airfield in Russia's Saratov region, including the Kristall oil depot.

The 14th separate regiment announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, the operators of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, repeatedly hit the infrastructure of the Engels-2 military airfield, where Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft belonged to the 22nd heavy bomber division were based,” the statement says.

As a result of the attack, tanks with rare aviation fuel for Tu-160 bombers, which Russia uses in its attacks against Ukraine, caught fire on the territory of the Kristall oil depot.

“A several-day comprehensive operation aimed at diminishing the capabilities of the enemy's strategic aviation has been successfully concluded. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Engels fire brigades, which have just put out the flames following a previous strike, are not left without work amid the increasingly difficult economic situation in Russia,” the 14th separate regiment stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on the night of January 8, the Defence Forces hit the Kristall oil storage facility located in Engels.