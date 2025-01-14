KPA Chief: Upgrade To Smart Ports Improves Link To Global Markets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Abdullah Al-Dubbous

KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Authority (KPA) Director General, Khaled Salem Al-Sabah, affirmed Tuesday the authority's endeavor to upgrade to smart ports, to enable its cadres to keep up with the growth in maritime and links the local to global markets.

The authority is working on sending its corps to local and international training courses to develop their performance and their skills, said Sheikh Khaled in an interview with KUNA.

Regarding the authority's revenues, he explained that it maintained its profits by rationalizing spending, streamlining ship uploading, providing storage yards to handle goods quickly, and removing customs inspection obstacles.

He added that short-term plans are in place to develop the infrastructure of Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports, especially the service and road networks, to prepare them for development projects.

Regarding what the authority requires to be among the world's ports, he stressed that it needs information technology and digital development to increase production, as well as the latest handling mechanisms, and to update its regulation to comply with ports across the world.

Concerning the future, he added that the authority is working on studying projects that include developing marine basins and the exploitation of allocated lands for storage purposes that ensures the authority's revenue.

He noted the role the private sector plays in the management of ports and their facilities when it comes to cargo handling and providing marine equipment, stressing the need to continue cooperation with the private sector due to its vital role. (end)

