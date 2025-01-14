West Red Lake Gold Strengthens Mine Operations Team With Appointment Of Hayley Halsall-Whitney As Vice President Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or the“Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hayley Halsall-Whitney to the role of Vice President Operations.

Ms Halsall-Whitney is a Professional Engineer with more than 20 years' experience driving operational excellence at Canadian operations. She most recently held the position of General Manager at Wesdome Mines' Eagle River Mine (2020-2024), where she quickly led the operation to record production in 2021 through intense and constant attention to all facets of the Eagle River Mine Complex including the health & safety, environmental & tailings, maintenance, electrical, human resources, technical services (geology and mine engineering), and finance departments, at both the underground and Mishi open pit mine and mill operations. In her 3.5-year tenure she also delivered the first block model and Life of Mine update since mine startup and in doing so increased reserve and resource grades, decreased cash costs, implemented disciplined approaches to deployment of capital, supply chain governance, and contract negotiation, transitioned the mining and maintenance teams from contractor to inhouse, effected major safety initiatives, and brought in strong equity and diversity policies.

Prior to her role as General Manager at Eagle River Ms Halsall-Whitney was the Eagle River Mill Manager, a role she came to from similar positions at North American Palladium as Mill Superintendent, and at Goldcorp's Porcupine Mine as Processing Superintendent on the Century Project. To start her mining career Ms Halsall-Whitney worked as a process control project engineer with XPS Consulting (Xstrata) before moving to Glencore's Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, where she progressed throughout the organization in senior engineering roles from the smelter to mill operations. As the first metals accounting engineer in their finance department, she led the development and implementation of an integrated metals accounting solution connecting the mines, mill and smelter operation's measurement systems and processes straight through to the SAP financial and custom feed systems. Additionally, Ms Halsall-Whitney has authored several publications in the field of process control and metals accounting.

“I am delighted to welcome Hayley Halsall-Whitney to West Red Lake Gold and to the Madsen Mine,” said Shane Williams, President and CEO.“With bulk sample mining underway, two-thirds of planned operations staff in place including strong mine site leads, bulk sample processing planned for March, and first production targeted mid-year, the Madsen Mine is at point where an experienced leader fully focused on optimizing all aspects of underground mining is essential to smooth startup and reliable, optimized operations. Such leaders are rare in today's mining industry, so we are thrilled that Hayley saw the opportunity we see in the Madsen Mine and chose to join our team.”

Ms Halsall-Whitney has an impressive educational resume, starting with a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from Concordia University and a BASc followed by a MSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Ottawa. She then completed an EMBA at the Kellogg-Schulich School of Management, and recently completed the Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School. Along the way she also completed Project Management and Advanced Project Management certifications.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.









