Wire Acquires Pydio To Create Breakthrough Secure Workspace Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Today's modern organizations, especially in highly regulated industries or sectors, that need to safeguard sensitive information face two competing priorities: providing the highest possible level of security and privacy while enabling their teams to work efficiently together without constant app switching. The Wire Cells solution creates a new category of highly secure workspace solutions that allow organizations to achieve both priorities via a single for the first time.

Jumping back and forth between platforms to get simple day-to-day tasks done is a reality of life for most workers. Recent research from Qatalog and Cornell University showed that it takes nearly 9.5 minutes for the average worker to refocus after switching apps. Simultaneously security concerns are on the rise, with the Identity Theft Resource Centre reporting a 72 percent surge in reported data breaches last year over the previous high.

"By integrating Wire and Cells, we will be providing a unique workspace solution where there is no trade-off between serious security and getting your job done. In security focused industries, the added complexity can drag on productivity and security, while maintaining multiple, overlapping platforms is effortful and creates additional expenses," explains Wire CEO Benjamin Schilz. "However, security should never come at the cost of useability. Unfortunately, in the productivity solutions space, it often has–until now. We think this is revolutionary," Schilz continues.

"Joining forces with Wire made sense right away. We have spent 10 years building a platform that serves organizations with the highest security needs while empowering their teams to focus on their jobs, not security," says Pydio Founder and CEO Charles du Jeu. "It is simple, in the way most really powerful things are. Communicating, sharing and collaborating are at the core of modern work life. Combining our two segment-leading solutions to create a unified workspace solution solves a major pain point for security-conscious organizations."

With Wire Cells collaboration has never been easier or more secure. Imagine a single app that allows you to video call like Zoom, chat like Slack and collaborate on documents like Google Drive all without putting your data at risk. The integrated Wire Cells platform will allow global teams to communicate securely and seamlessly, including text, voice, and video calls (including large group calls). They will also be able to share, manage and collaborate on documents in real-time, automate repetitive tasks and even transfer files up to 5 terabytes.

Wire is targeting a rollout for the first version of the integrated Wire Cells solution in Q1 2025 via a lighthouse customer program, inviting select customers and partners to participate.

About Wire

Wire is the enterprise-class secure workspace platform, delivering a full suite of messaging, audio, video, and file sharing capabilities for use at scale by teams while staying protected by the industry's most stringent end-to-end encryption based on the MLS standard (best-in-calls messaging security protocol) that is invisible to users and always on. Wire provides an alternative to collaboration suites offered by tech giants whose solutions are often either insecure by design or simply do not take security seriously. Wire erases the barrier between the productive collaboration that users want and the data protection, privacy, and compliance that organizations need. Wire is trusted by some of the world's most security-sensitive government and defense agencies, global enterprises, and millions of users around the world.

About Pydio

Paris-based Pydio is a leading provider of self-hosted enterprise document management, sharing and collaboration solutions. Pydio's Cells platform offers a secure alternative to SaaS-based productivity solutions and open-source groupware and is designed for organisations that need complete control of their documents. With an installed base of 1,500 organizations in more than 25 countries, Pydio is fast becoming the self-hosted platform of choice for security and compliance-minded organizations.

