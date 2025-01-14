Katara Receives 6Th Fath Al Khair Voyage In A Festive Atmosphere

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Beach yesterday received the 6th Fath Al Khair voyage after its successful participation in the Khorfakkan Marine Festival in Sharjah, UAE, and the Musandam Winter Festival in Oman.

The voyage crew was warmly received by the General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation, Katara Prof Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti.

The reception ceremony was also attended by a large number of marine heritage lovers, in a celebration that simulates Qatar's marine heritage and recalls the memories of the ancestors' journeys in the era of fishing and pearl diving.

General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation, Katara Prof Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed during the reception his great pride in the success of 6th Fath Al Khair voyage, which represents a continuation of the efforts aimed at preserving the Qatari maritime heritage and promoting it in various regional forums.



Doha emerges as second safest city globally in Risk Map 2025

Qatar's online services market sees upsurge in demand Qatar Media Center launches training for the elderly

Read Also

He noted,“Fath Al Khair voyage is a living symbol of our ancient maritime heritage, and a mirror that reflects the legacy of our fathers and grandfathers who sailed the seas with their ships in search of a livelihood and to explore horizons,”

Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness to participate in welcoming the voyage of 6th Fath Al Khair voyage, which carried our cultural message to brothers in the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

He added,“The participation of the voyage in the Musandam Winter Festival and the Khorfakkan Marine Festival is an embodiment of the strong cultural relations between the Gulf countries, and an opportunity to enhance cultural communication and introduce the Qatari maritime identity that we are proud of.”

For his part, Salah Ibrahim Al Mannai, captain of 6th Fath Al Khair voyage, expressed his pride in leading this heritage voyage, which carried within it the ancient message of Qatar and our authentic maritime culture.

He added,“Our participation in the Musandam Winter Festival in Oman and the Khorfakkan Marine Festival in the United Arab Emirates was an exceptional experience that demonstrated the extent of the cohesion of the Gulf peoples through the common heritage and maritime traditions that we all cherish.”

Al Mannai said that 6th Fath Al Khair voyage was full of challenges and adventures that brought back memories of the past, when our ancestors lived on this sea, relying on it as a source of life and culture.

The 6th 'Fateh Al Khair' voyage included a range of maritime and cultural activities that reflect maritime traditions in the Arabian Gulf, as the crew sailed on board the dhow, showcasing the authentic Qatari traditions and heritage, which was greatly appreciated by the attendees at both festivals.

The crew also participated in a special pavilion at the Khorfakkan Marine Festival, which included many shows and activities that introduce Qatari maritime heritage.

The 6th Fath Al Khair voyage had set off from Katara Beach on December 6, as part of the activities of the 14th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, on its way to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and Musandam in the Sultanate of Oman, led by Captain Salah Ibrahim Al Mannai and accompanied by about 20 sailors.