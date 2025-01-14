Ukraine drops to 20th in global military rankings as Russia maintains second place

(MENAFN) Ukraine's military has fallen to 20th place in the 2025 Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower, marking its second consecutive year of decline. In contrast, Russia has retained its long-held second-place position, a rank it has maintained for over a decade.



The United States continues to lead the ranking with a ‘PowerIndex’ score of 0.0744, followed by Russia at 0.0788, and China in third, tied with the same score as last year. Ukraine's score of 0.3755 reflects a weaker military capability relative to other nations, as the ranking’s scoring system inversely correlates with strength.



Ukraine ranked 18th in 2024 and 15th in 2023, showing a notable downward trend. Meanwhile, the top three countries in the ranking, USA, Russia, and China, have consistently remained unchanged.



Global Firepower, which has been publishing annual military ratings for 145 nations since 2006, evaluates a country’s conventional war-making capability across land, sea, and air. The rankings exclude nuclear arsenals and instead assess over 60 factors, including manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geographic advantages.

