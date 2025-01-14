Kuwaiti Ambassador Presents Credentials To Polish Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Poland Saad Al-Muhaini presented his credentials, Tuesday to Polish President Andrzej Duda during a special ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.

In a statement, Kuwait's Embassy in Poland said that Ambassador Al-Muhaini conveyed the greetings of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to the Polish president, along with His Highness the Amir's sincere wishes for Poland's progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Muhaini emphasized the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, spanning over 60 years, as well as their cooperation in various domains including cultural, economic, and military.

He also recalled Poland's support as part of the coalition forces during Kuwait's liberation in 1990.

The Ambassador highlighted Kuwait's leadership's interest in further developing relations to benefit both countries by boosting trade, investment, and tourism, as well as strengthening cooperation in food and technology sectors.

He noted the significance of Kuwait's current presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Poland's presidency of the European Union Council until mid-year to serve the interests of both countries and the people of the GCC and EU.

Ambassador Al-Muhaini expressed his aspiration to fulfill the leadership's vision of enhancing ties and cooperation for the progress and prosperity of both nations. (end)

nma









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109087137