Launch Of Šnipiškiu Urban Residential Project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merko Bustas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the Šnipiškiu Urban residential development project in Vilnius. The development project comprises a total of 229 apartments in six buildings and an underground parking connecting them. Merko has started the of the first phase, which includes the entire underground car park complex and the first three above-ground apartment buildings. Completion of the first phase is scheduled for 2026.

Šnipiškiu Urban residential quarter ( ) is located at Daugeliskio str. 33A, on the north of the river Neris, in Šnipiškės, also known as Vilnius Central Business District.

The apartment buildings of the first stage will be of energy class A++. The apartments will be equipped with an individual air-recuperation system, underfloor heating and panoramic wooden windows. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces. The size of the apartments ranges between 30 to 110 square meters.

The buildings will have a two-level underground parking garage, equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage areas.

UAB Merko Bustas ( ) is a recognised Lithuanian residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Director of UAB Merko Būstas, Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

...

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group's revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.



