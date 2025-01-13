Scientific Anti-Aging And Aesthetic Innovation: 180 The Concept Aesthetic Renaissance Annual Gala Opens In Beijing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over 30 years of specialized research, 180 the concept has become a leader in the realm of precise internal beauty solutions in Spain. Its proprietary 6D Method and natural scientific formulations deliver tailored anti-aging regimens, seamlessly blending science and aesthetics for consumers worldwide.

Grand Annual Aesthetics Gala: Leading the Future of Beauty

As beauty transcends appearance to embrace inner vitality. 180 the concept drives innovation in products, services, and storytelling, embodying its "Aesthetic Renaissance" philosophy. In collaborating with Harper's BAZAAR

Art, the brand redefines aesthetics through culture and innovation.

Gema Cabañero, founder of 180 the concept, shared: "Beauty is more than outward radiance; it's about inner harmony. By integrating science with aesthetics, we aim to collaborate with women to restore the balance between life and beauty. This is our brand's mission: a seamless blend of science and romance. Science deepens our understanding of beauty, enabling 180 the concept to craft personalized anti-aging solutions, deliver premium services, and bring exceptional experiences to a wider audience."

Brand ambassador Anita Yuen shared: "True beauty radiates from within and reflecting a holistic state of balance. I believe lasting beauty begins with internal health and conditioning. That's why I prioritize nourishing my body from the inside out, incorporating products like h6, e4, and the Detox-Plan treatment from 180 the concept into my daily routine. This regimen has noticeably firmed and smoothed my skin." Anita seamlessly integrates the life philosophy of "precise anti-aging and scientific selection" into her skincare and anti-aging practices, perfectly aligning with 180 the concept's brand mission.

Joelin Lin, Vice President of 180 the concept, highlighted the brand's commitment to "precision aesthetics", which seamlessly combines advanced technology with emotional value. She emphasized the brand's dedication to providing efficient, personalized solutions that harmonize functionality with emotional well-being.

Zhixian Yin, an experienced media specialist and lifestyle researcher, shared her unique insights on the interplay between time and female aesthetics, emphasizing the importance of cultivating inner and outer balance. She noted that modern women enhance their self-appreciation through ongoing self-definition. Dr. Gaomin Huang, a Medical Doctor and Associate Professor specializing in medical aesthetics innovation, highlighted that the sustainable growth of the beauty industry relies on embracing natural and elegant aesthetics. She emphasized the significance of internal anti-aging mechanisms and advocated for women to achieve scientific and aesthetic harmony from within.

A panel discussion on "The Fusion of Science and Aesthetics" brought together industry experts to deliver into anti-aging innovations and the future of aesthetics. Moderated by Yiming Liu, General Manager of Unilever Greater China's High-end Beauty Division, the panel featured notable participants such as Ruoxi Wang, CEO of Hangzhou Century Technology Co., Ltd.; Ning Xu, Chief Planner of Harper's BAZAAR Culture and Art Department; Didi Wu, Artist; Winnie, KA Manager of Little Red Book Wellness Lifestyle; and Jingyi Wu, Account Manager of Ocean Engine's Ecological Business. The panelists offered diverse perspectives on science, art, nutrition, and market trends, sharing the valuable insights into the evolution of anti-aging and the future of aesthetics.

Bridging Science and Aesthetics in Anti-aging Treatment

180 the concept's innovative 6D Method combines natural ingredients with advanced technology, transforming them into targeted solutions.

180 the concept offers three core formula categories: Essentials, Healings, and Revitalising, target skin protection, microbiome balance and the cellular-level anti-aging. With 21 specialized formulas, the brand provides personalized solutions tailored to each consumer's need.

Artistic Collaboration and Future Vision

In collaboration with contemporary female artist Didi Wu, 180 the concept unveiled a brand-themed art installation inspired by natural harmony at the "Aesthetic Renaissance" event of Harper's BAZAAR. The installation embodies the brand's commitment to balance and rejuvenation.

From Spain to China, 180 the concept continues to champion precision and customization. The "Aesthetic Renaissance" gala marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion, reinforcing its mission to offer professional anti-aging solutions globally.

About 180 the concept

180 the concept is a premium Spanish nutri-cosmetics brand specializing in customizing anti-aging solutions for every consumer. It is dedicated to reshaping life's balance through science and aesthetics and defining the infinite possibilities of beauty beyond time.

Founded by Gema Cabañero, the brand, guided by the founder's vision, developed the unique 6D Method. Starting from the root causes of aging, through cutting-edge technology and personalized calculations, 180 the concept tailors exclusive anti-aging solutions for consumers, helping them restore balance in body and mind, and revitalize their lives.

From science to nature, 180 the concept constructs the balance of anti-aging aesthetics.

SOURCE 180 the concept