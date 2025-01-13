IIT Kharagpur Hosts The 21St Annual Alumni Meet With Unprecedented Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kharagpur, West Bengal, India The Indian Institute of Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) hosted the 21st Annual Alumni Meet from January 3rd to 5th, 2025, a landmark event organized by the Students' Alumni Cell. The event brought together alumni from across generations to celebrate their enduring connection with their alma mater, relive cherished memories, and engage with the current campus community.



Reliving memories and cherishing bonds at the 21st Annual Alumni Meet of IIT Kharagpur - a timeless journey to where it all began





Celebrating Reunions and Legacy

This year's meet celebrated the milestone reunions of the batches of 1975,1985 and 2000. Alumni from these batches were warmly welcomed and honored in specially curated programs, which included nostalgic visits to their old halls of residence, interactive campus tours, and photo sessions to commemorate their bond with the institute.





Dynamic Events and Activities

The event kicked off with an inauguration ceremony on January 3rd, attended by the Interim Director, Prof. Amit Patra, distinguished faculty members, and the alumni. Over the course of three days, the meet featured:





Panel Discussions and Keynote Sessions: Alumni from diverse industries shared their insights on topics such as emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and societal challenges.





Networking Opportunities: Alumni had the chance to reconnect with peers and interact with students during informal networking sessions, fostering mentorship and collaboration opportunities.





Cultural Extravaganza: A grand cultural evening showcased mesmerizing performances by students and alumni, including music, dance, and drama that captured the spirit of KGP.





Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony, held on January 3th, was the highlight of the event. Alumni who have made remarkable contributions in various fields were recognized and celebrated. Their inspiring journeys served as a testament to the institute's legacy of excellence.





Innovation Showcase

Alumni were deeply impressed by the advancements in technology and innovation taking place at IIT Kharagpur, reaffirming the institute's position as a leader in education and research.





Emotional Connections and Reflections

One of the most cherished moments was the "Down the Memory Lane" session, where alumni shared interesting stories from their student days, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone present.





A Shared Vision for the Future

During the concluding session, the Interim Director

emphasized the importance of alumni in shaping the institute's future. He invited alumni to contribute through mentorship, funding, and collaborations, ensuring IIT Kharagpur remains at the forefront of global education and research.





A Successful Conclusion

The 21st Annual Alumni Meet ended on a high note, leaving everyone with a renewed sense of belonging and pride in being a part of the KGPian community. The event not only celebrated the past but also strengthened the bond between alumni and the institute, paving the way for a brighter future.





