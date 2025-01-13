Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Reestablishes Independence, Strengthening Hyperlocal Focus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Sereno announced that it will return to complete independence as a 100% locally owned and operated brokerage - the largest in Northern California. Co-Founders Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga have finalized an agreement to reacquire the company. The move strengthens the company's ability to prioritize hyperlocal decision-making and focused support for its agents, clients, and communities.



This announcement comes as @properties and Compass finalized their merger. While Christie's International Real Estate Sereno previously partnered with @properties, it was not part of the Compass and @properties partnership transaction. Instead, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno successfully negotiated the company's reacquisition, ensuring its complete independence moving forward.

The organization will also maintain exclusive rights to the Christie's International Real Estate brand across all of its current markets, further solidifying Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's position as the region's premier luxury real estate brokerage.

"We want to thank Thad Wong, Mike Golden, Joni Meyerowitz, Brent Dobsch and the entire @properties organization for their amazing partnership over the last three years. We also want to congratulate the @properties and Compass teams on their exciting new adventure," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

Trapani went on to share, "Regaining 100% ownership of Christie's Sereno is a profound moment for us to return to focusing on the soul of our organization. Since our founding, our values have been deeply rooted in and aligned with the people and local communities we serve. This spirit, along with exclusive Christie's International Real Estate branding rights in the areas we serve and collaboration with our global network, uniquely positions us to provide a most meaningful and elevated experience for our agents and clients, while staying true to the principles that have defined us from the beginning. This marks the start of what will surely be our most exciting chapter for the company and our people."

As the largest locally owned brokerage in Northern California, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno reaffirms its independence, ensuring decisions are made locally by its owners.

This autonomy will allow the organization to focus on supporting agents, strengthening community engagement, and leveraging hyperlocal expertise.

With its strong local roots and the global prestige of Christie's International Real Estate, Christie's Sereno will continue to provide an elevated real estate experience tailored to its clients and communities.

"Firstly, we want to thank everyone at @properties for the experience of working with an amazing company. Both Chris and I have learned so much about leadership and culture building. We also want to congratulate @properties and Compass on their new partnership. What they have created is inspiring and monumental in our industry," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "This is also an extraordinary moment for our organization, people, and communities. From the very beginning, Christie's Sereno was built as an independent brokerage with a deep commitment to our local communities. Regaining our independence allows us to strengthen that focus. Strong local companies like ours create a compounding positive dynamic - they build better communities, foster economic growth, and inspire meaningful change. The future for Christie's Sereno and the communities we serve has never been brighter."

With its regained independence and exclusive access to Christie's International Real Estate branding, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is poised to elevate its offerings for agents and clients alike. By combining local expertise with global reach, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to provide an unparalleled real estate experience.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 20 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing over $5.5B in annual sales volume in 2024.

In 2023, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno launched a major expansion with the addition of Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country. The venture serves San Francisco, Marin County, and the Wine Country region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated nearly $6.5M in charitable donations given to over 550 local organizations.

