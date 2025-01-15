UAE: 100 New Bus Stops To Come Up In Al Ain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The garden city of Al Ain will have new public bus stops, it was announced on Wednesday.

Al Ain Municipality announced the launch of a project which will see 100 bus stops come up in several parts of the city.

The authority said that the aim is to develop the city's infrastructure and increase the safety and smooth movement of the public transport system. The project is set to be completed in the second half of this year.