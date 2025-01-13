MERO Token Officially Added As Trading Pair On Pattie.Meme Launchpad

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, UK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattie.Meme , a meme token launchpad built on the Chain, has officially listed the MERO token as a trading pair on its PattieSwap and other Meme Coin like Pattie Inu , Pappe Meme to follow. This development provides MERO holders with more trading opportunities and enhanced liquidity through multiple trading pairs on







Expanded trading opportunities for MERO holders

The MERO token will be part of multi-token trading system. Creators launching tokens on the platform can choose MERO as a trading pair within the internal liquidity pool. Once the pool reaches capacity, a portion of the user's tokens, along with all collected MERO, will be paired on PattieSwap to establish additional liquidity for both tokens.

About

has been built to be the ultimate destination for meme coin creators and enthusiasts, with security at the heart of the platform. Not only is it seamless for anyone to launch their own digital asset, but user tokens are also protected with the aim of creating longer-term value.

is at the forefront of meme coin generation allowing users to launch their very own token for as little as $2. Whether it is a meme coin based on a frog, mouse or anything else, facilitates the creation of assets with user protection in mind. Built on the Binance blockchain and backed by the Pattie token, brings security to people who want to partake in the rapidly growing digital economy.

