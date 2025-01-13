Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones Three Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones three times during the day.



Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community with drones. People were not injured,” Lysak wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian shelled the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, wounding a 57-year-old woman.

Photo is illustrative