Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones Three Times Today
Date
1/13/2025 3:10:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones three times during the day.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community with drones. People were not injured,” Lysak wrote.
Photo is illustrative
