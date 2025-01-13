Dickey’S Barbecue Adds New Rancher’S Premium Smokehouse Bacon Cheddar Sausage To Walmart Shelves Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chef Matt Burton Brings an Artisanal Touch to This Bold New Offering, Now Available in Walmart Stores

Dallas, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue is excited to announce the launch of Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Bacon Cheddar Sausage , now available in Walmart stores nationwide and at . Crafted by Chef Matt Burton, vice president of and at Dickey's Barbecue, this new product combines the rich flavors of smoky bacon and sharp cheddar cheese, making it the perfect addition to any breakfast or dinner.

Chef Matt Burton's passion for creating unforgettable flavors shines through in the Bacon Cheddar Sausage. Known for his culinary expertise and commitment to quality, Chef Matt has crafted a sausage that balances the savory smokiness of bacon with the creamy, bold taste of cheddar cheese.“This sausage was created with the intent to deliver both comfort and excitement in every bite,” Burton said.“It's a product I'm truly proud of, and I can't wait for our customers to enjoy it.”

Bringing this delicious new product to Walmart stores wouldn't have been possible without the tireless effort of Derek Howerton, director of retail sales at Dickey's. Howerton has worked diligently to ensure that the Rancher's Premium Bacon Cheddar Sausage is available to sausage lovers everywhere.“It's incredibly rewarding to see a product that we've poured so much effort into finally hit the shelves of Walmart,” Howerton said.“This is a huge milestone for our team, and we are thrilled that customers can now enjoy this premium offering at their convenience.”

Roland Dickey Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, shared his excitement for the new product:“At Dickey's, we're always striving to create the best flavors and experiences for our customers. The Rancher's Premium Bacon Cheddar Sausage is the perfect example of that commitment - crafted by Chef Matt, brought to life by Derek's hard work, and now available for our fans across the country.”

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, added,“Our mission has always been to serve the highest quality products to our customers, and the Rancher's Premium Bacon Cheddar Sausage is no exception. It's an exciting new chapter for us, and we're thrilled to offer this delicious addition to the Dickey's family.”

To help customers get the most out of their new Bacon Cheddar Sausage, Rancher's Premium has curated a collection of mouthwatering recipes on their website. Whether you're looking to elevate your breakfast with a sausage and egg skillet or create a savory dinner option, the recipes offer plenty of ways to enjoy this new product.

Rancher's Premium Bacon Cheddar Sausage is now available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at . You can also purchase it directly from Walmart at Walmart.com .

Launched in the spring of 2024 by Dickey's Barbecue, Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Sausage has quickly established itself as a top choice for those seeking authentic, high-quality smoked meats. Crafted using traditional methods, our sausages offer a rich, smoky flavor that pays homage to the time-honored art of sausage making.

Made from the finest cuts of meat and seasoned with a carefully curated blend of spices, Rancher's Premium provides an unparalleled taste experience. Whether grilled, pan-fried, or added to your favorite recipes, our sausages promise a burst of flavor that embodies true craftsmanship.

For more information, visit .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains” list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

Rancher's Premium Smokehouse Smoked Bacon Cheddar Sausage

