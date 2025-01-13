Bihar Governor Assures Justice To Delegation Of Protesting BPSC Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination has reached the state's highest Constitutional office with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan assuring justice to a delegation of candidates who called on him on Monday.

Khan assured justice to the protesting candidates within the framework of the Constitution. The development followed a meeting between a 12-member delegation of candidates and Jan Suraaj Party President Manoj Bharti with the Governor on Monday.

Subhash Kumar, one of the delegation members, submitted the demands of the candidates, highlighting irregularities in the BPSC examination process and the subsequent actions by the authorities.

The Governor listened to the delegation attentively for 45 minutes, taking note of their concerns about fairness, transparency, and the alleged mishandling of the examination process.

"Governor Khan has listened to our demands patiently and has also assured us that while staying within the constitutional limits, this matter will be taken to the concerned officer and hope that justice will definitely be done in the future," Subhash said.

He assured the delegation that justice would be delivered within the ambit of the Constitution, signalling a commitment to addressing the students' grievances lawfully and fairly.

The Governor expressed concern over the health of Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who had been on a hunger strike for 12 days in support of the BPSC candidates.

He urged the students to convince Kishor to end his hunger strike, emphasising that health is paramount.

He advised the students to separate Kishor's hunger strike from their own demands, suggesting that conflating the two might complicate matters.

Prashant Kishor has been advocating for the rights of BPSC candidates, using his hunger strike as a form of protest.

His ongoing strike underscores the severity of the issue and has likely contributed to amplifying attention to the candidates' demands.

The Governor's intervention offers hope of a resolution while emphasising the need for constructive dialogue. His assurance to communicate with officials strengthens the students' position.