Accomplished Attorney Aisha Mahmood Haley Promoted To Principal At Dallas-Based Caldwell Cassady & Curry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leaders of the award-winning intellectual property and business law firm

Caldwell Cassady & Curry are announcing the of firm counsel Aisha Mahmood Haley to principal in Dallas.

Ms. Haley has been an essential member of Caldwell Cassady & Curry's trial teams since joining the firm two years ago after prior work at two Washington, D.C., law firms and clerkships with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Aisha brings so much to the table in all her cases, and we are confident that she'll continue to practice at the highest levels in her new role," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Austin Curry .

A few months after joining the firm, Ms. Haley helped Caldwell Cassady & Curry win a $1.68 million patent infringement verdict against South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc. in a case focused on the NextGen TV standard for television broadcasts.

Last year, she played key roles in three separate patent infringement trials that ended with a $57 million verdict in favor of firm client Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. in Delaware federal court and $22.4 million and $10.3 million for SVV Technology Innovations Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

In addition to her trial work, Ms. Haley provides extensive experience in case strategy, motions practice, fact and expert witness depositions, all aspects of the pretrial process, and post-trial and appellate briefing.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at .

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED