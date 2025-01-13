Enertia Software Announces Strategic Shift In 2025 Events With Customer-Centric Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enertia Software, the leader in oil and enterprise software solutions , has announced its decision not to exhibit at the North American Prospect (NAPE) in February 2025. This decision reflects Enertia's strategic commitment to prioritizing its customers and aligning with the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry.



“After supporting events such as NAPE for almost 25 years, we've taken careful consideration to shift our focus toward enhancing our support services and delivering even more robust solutions for our customers,” said Nicole Durham, Director of Marketing at Enertia Software.“This strategic direction ensures that our resources are dedicated to empowering our customers and strengthening our partnerships in an industry that is rapidly evolving.”



As part of this new approach, Enertia Software is doubling down on its investment in customer-centric initiatives , including:

1.Elevated Customer Experiences: Enertia aims to deepen its relationships with customers by prioritizing tailored solutions that address unique challenges in the oil and gas sector.

2.Enhanced Support Services: With an increased emphasis on proactive and responsive support, Enertia is dedicated to helping customers maximize the value of its solution offerings.

3.Industry Adaptation and Innovation: Enertia embraces the dynamic transformation within the oil and gas industry, ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of technological and operational advancements.



“Our choice not to exhibit at NAPE is not a step away from the industry but a step toward fostering more meaningful engagements,” Durham added.“We are excited to continue supporting our customers in innovative ways while championing the progress and resilience of the oil and gas community through alternative and innovative support.”



In lieu of exhibiting, Enertia Software will host an exclusive speakeasy-style celebration in Houston during the Expo dates.“This unique event will welcome attendees and provide an inclusive setting for networking, discussions on industry trends, and showcasing Enertia's latest advancements...and yes, we'll have some of our amazing golf balls there as well,” Durham concludes.



