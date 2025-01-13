43% Of Businesses Report Being Short-Staffed At Least Once A Week Amid Recruitment Struggles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Over a third (39%) of businesses highlighted inflation as the top factor that will have the biggest impact on hiring this year and 25% say US economic performance will affect it too.

But despite these challenges, over half (55%) of businesses remain upbeat about 2025.



Over half (57%) of employers also expect to increase their hiring activity, compared to just 6% who expect recruitment to slow.

To help bridge staffing gaps, the use of flexible and temporary workers is likely to rise. Over a third (36%) of businesses plan to increase their use of temporary workers this year.



Meanwhile, 58% intend to hire more full-time employees, and 44% aim to add part-time staff.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex , said:

"US businesses are challenged with juggling staff shortages and rising costs.



"Many are showing resilience despite these pressures, with nearly half planning to grow their teams in 2025.

"Businesses increasingly turn to flexible staffing to bridge workforce gaps and manage budgets. By increasing the use of temporary workers, they will experience cost savings versus hiring permanent employees.

"The focus on flexible staffing and strategic workforce planning suggests that US businesses are committed to growth."

