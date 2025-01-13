Former Julius Bär Chair Passes Away

Former Julius Bär Chair Passes Away
Date
1/13/2025 8:27:03 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Thomas A. Bär, longstanding chair of Swiss private bank Julius Bär and co-founder of the renowned law firm Bär & Karrer, passed away on December 24, 2024 at the age of 87.
This content was published on
January 3, 2025 - 09:40
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Ex-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Privatbank Julius Bär verstorben
Original
Read more: Ex-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Privatbank Julius Bär verstorbe
+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox
He was honoured with dedications in the Tages-Anzeiger and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspapers.
With his entrepreneurial spirit, his personality and his deep sense of ethics, the doctor of law and graduate of Harvard Law School shaped an entire generation of lawyers, according to one of the obituaries published in the newspapers.
As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Julius Bär (1996-2003), he was responsible for setting a decisive course for its strategic growth.“Throughout his active professional life, he was closely associated with the bank as a family shareholder and advisor,” the obituary continued.
Most recently, Thomas A. Bär devoted himself to his vineyard in Tuscany, where he spent a lot of time with friends and family.“In 1990, we discovered our land of dreams, it was love at first sight,” he once said in an interview with the wine magazine Vinum.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here , if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click
here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to
... .
MENAFN13012025000210011054ID1109084394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.