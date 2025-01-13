ISPL ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK PARTNERSHIP WITH PREDATOR ENERGY; SEASON 2 TICKETS GO LIVE ON DISTRICT BY ZOMATO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 13, 2025: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium, has onboarded global energy drink brand, ‘Predator Energy’ as its Official Energy Drink Partner.



The landmark three-year sponsorship deal is valued at ₹9.93 crore, with ₹3 crore for the first year and a 10% annual increase, affirming the ISPL’s huge commercial potential and remarkable growth.



Suraj Samat, League Commissioner and Core Committee Member, ISPL, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are delighted to welcome Predator Energy to the ISPL family as our official energy drink partner. The association aligns with our mission to bring high-octane energetic action to cricket fans across the country. As ISPL provides a platform to fuel the dreams of aspiring cricketers, we look forward to inspire players and fans alike over the next three seasons with Predator Energy!”



The announcement comes in the wake of the successful ISPL Season 2 Player Auction, which saw Abhishek Dalhor making his mark as the most expensive player at ₹20.50 lakh and 15-year-old Sharik Yasir coming on board as the youngest player for Srinagar Ke Veer owned by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. With the squads now finalized and the addition of Predator Energy as a key brand partner, ISPL Season 2 is set to deliver an electrifying mix of cricket and entertainment from January 26 to February 15, 2025 at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra.



Ticket sales for the ISPL Season 2 have gone live on District by Zomato app exclusively to allow fans to secure their seats in the stadium as they enjoy the high-voltage matches. The ticket prices range from ₹199 to ₹499 for General Tickets and from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 for Premium Tickets which will include complimentary food and beverages. Season Tickets are also available, starting at ₹2,499 (General Ticket) and ₹15,000 (Premium Ticket) offering fans access to all matches of the season.



“ISPL is India’s biggest sports & music carnival to celebrate the champion in each one of us. Season 2 promises to be bigger with thrilling action and blockbuster entertainment. With tickets now available, we invite fans from across the country to be part of this cricket festival and feel the energy live inside the stadium,” added Mr Suraj Samat.



The ISPL Season 2 Auction, held on December 11, 2024, in Mumbai, saw intense bidding among six teams, with 96 players signed for over ₹5.54 crore. The auction also saw the introduction of exciting new features, including the Right-to-Match (RTM) and Icon Player rules, allowing teams to retain star players and build stronger squads.



Prominent purchases included:

• Abhishek Dalhor (Majhi Mumbai, ₹20.50 lakh)

• Saroj Paramanik (KVN Bangalore Strikers, ₹16.25 lakh)

• Ketan Mhatre (Chennai Singams, ₹17.25 lakh)

• Irfan Umair (Falcon Risers Hyderabad, ₹16.50 lakh)



The six franchises represent a dynamic mix of cricket and entertainment, with owners such as Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Hrithik Roshan (KVN Bangalore Strikers), and Suriya (Chennai Singams) adding a star-studded dimension to the league.



The tournament will feature live matches on Star Sports 1 and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring that fans from across the country immerse themselves in the excitement of tennis-ball cricket brought to the grand stage.





