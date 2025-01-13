Angel One Alerts Investors about Fraudulent Social Media Groups and Unauthorized Investment Schemes

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th January 2025: Angel One Ltd, a leading player in the fintech sector, warns investors about the increasing prevalence of fraudulent social groups misusing Angel One’s name and impersonating its senior executives. The company has observed multiple unauthorized groups being created across social messaging platforms, falsely claiming association with Angel One.

Angel One has identified that these fraudulent groups are engaging in illegal activities, including providing securities-related advice or recommendations without necessary SEBI registration/permission, as well as making unauthorized claims about returns and performance related to securities without SEBI approval. WhatsApp and Telegram groups are unlawfully and deceptively misusing the brand name and logo of Angel One Limited, as well as the names and images of senior officials, misleading the general public into believing they are associated with Angel One Limited.

“We want to emphasize that providing unauthorized investment advice or guaranteeing returns in the securities market is strictly prohibited and urge investors to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from our organization. Legitimate investment decisions should always be based on thorough research and information from authorized sources. Angel One Limited has no connection, direct or indirect, with any fake applications, web links, or private WhatsApp/Telegram groups and will not be liable for any financial loss or consequences resulting from dealings with fraudulent applications or web links." stated by Angelone.

Angel One clarified that it does not add customers to unofficial social media groups, request sensitive personal information through messaging platforms, solicit funds through unauthorized channels, or make promises of guaranteed returns. All legitimate transactions should only be conducted through official platforms of Angel One, and applications should only be downloaded from official sources and authorized app stores. Angel One remains committed to protecting investors' interests and promoting safe trading practices. The company encourages all investors to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their financial security.

The public is strongly advised to refrain from engaging with such entities and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies immediately. If you encounter any potential scams, these can be reported through the Cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in by calling the dedicated helpline at 1930, or by visiting your nearest police station.





MENAFN13012025005232011781ID1109084067