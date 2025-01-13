HABRI And Lap Of Love Partner To Promote The Power Of The Human-Animal Bond During End-Of-Life Care For Pets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lap of Love is honored to partner with HABRI to expand education to support the human-animal in all stages of life. "The human-animal bond doesn't diminish in a pet's final moments; it grows even stronger. By joining forces with HABRI, we're committed to enhancing the understanding of this bond and providing pet owners with the compassionate care they deserve during life's most tender goodbyes," said Dr. Mary Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice.

Through this collaboration, HABRI, Lap of Love, and the Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA) will support educational initiatives and promote research on the positive impact of compassionate pet care at life's end. "It's important for us to find ways to protect the bond during end-of-life appointments, in particular during the sensitive act of euthanasia," Dr. Kathleen Cooney, Research Director for CAETA shared. By combining HABRI's expertise in human-animal bond research with Lap of Love and CAETA's commitment to pet-centered end-of-life care, this partnership aims to enhance both the emotional support for pet owners and the quality of life for pets during end-of-life transitions.

"Pet owners want more assistance and less anxiety when it comes to planning for euthanasia," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "We are honored to partner with Lap of Love to deepen our understanding of how the human-animal bond can help bring comfort and healing to those facing pet loss."

About Lap of Love

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia is a nationwide network of doctors who have dedicated their careers exclusively to veterinary end-of-life care. We believe that all pets, and the people who love them, deserve the most compassionate and supportive end-of-life experience that veterinary medicine has to offer. Our doctors offer quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, end-of-life consultations, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of the pet's favorite place-home.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit



